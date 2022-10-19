Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area.

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf of Rimrock, started stealing from antique stores in the community in September and continued into early October before he was arrested.

Investigators say Wolf would go into stores while they were open, take thousands of dollars of high-end merchandise, and then would take off. He would then reportedly try to sell the stolen goods to other antique stores in the area. Detectives with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office were later able to identify Wolf using surveillance video and found him in Rimrock on Oct. 10.

He was arrested, and after speaking to detectives, he reportedly confessed to stealing the items. He was booked into the Yavapai County Jail and could face various charges including burglary and organized retail theft charges. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is asking anyone who might have purchased merchandise from Wolf to call them at 928-554-8300.

