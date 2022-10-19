Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself, touching residents of 55+ community near Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after reports that he allegedly exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa.

On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies received five separate reports involving a man who had inappropriately hugged and groped residents, exposed himself, or made unwanted sexual comments. Investigators say the alleged incidents involved the same suspect, identified as 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe, a resident of Leisure World known for servicing residents’ golf carts for free.

Detectives interviewed potential victims and others and an arrest warrant was later issued for Grefe. According to court documents, Grefe fled to his other residence in Montana when he learned of the investigation. At some point, he returned to Arizona and was taken into custody at Leisure World last Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Grefe is facing eight counts of sexual abuse and two counts of indecent exposure.

