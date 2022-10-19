Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will go the distance, go for speed at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will have the honor to lead a different sport in November. It’s a sport not many might associate with the NFL wide receiver whose NFL lifetime career stats include 1,432 receptions and 121 receiving touchdowns. On Nov. 6, Fitzgerald will lead drivers around the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale for the final NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race of the season.

“Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. epitomizes the best of sports, both on and off the field,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “His amazing accomplishments with the Arizona Cardinals are surpassed by the leadership and devotion he’s shown to our community and our world as a philanthropist and entrepreneur. We’re honored to have a man of his stature join us for our season finale.”

Fitzgerald’s history of philanthropy is well-documented. In 2014, he and electronics company Lenovo provided four schools in Phoenix with tablets and equipment so that students had access to technology. He also established the Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund to honor his mother, who died of breast cancer in 2003. The fund educates youths about HIV and AIDS and breast cancer issues.

Fitzgerald will lead the drivers by serving as the honorary pace car driver in a Toyota Camry TRD. Tickets for the race will probably sell out quickly, and NASCAR suggests that fans get their tickets now from Phoenix Raceway.

