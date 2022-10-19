Katie Hobbs discusses Kari Lake, immigration plan during interview with PBS

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Democratic nominee for governor who declined to debate opponent Kari Lake now spoke to Arizona voters directly on Tuesday afternoon. Katie Hobbs said she wouldn’t debate Lake but sat down for a 30-minute interview with PBS in downtown Phoenix.

Hobbs has faced criticism, even from some members of her own party, since turning down the debate. Lake has repeatedly hurled insults at Hobbs, including calling her a “coward.” In the sit-down interview, Hobbs was asked directly about Lake’s comments at the start.

Hobbs said she’s not afraid but doesn’t want to participate in what she described as a “spectacle.” Hobbs took to Twitter to discuss her thoughts about Lake after the interview. “Kari Lake’s desperate attempts to create a spectacle are a distraction from dangerous positions she can’t defend. Today makes clear she has no intention of actually telling voters her plans to govern. Debate about debates is over. I have real plans to lead Arizona forward,” Hobbs tweeted.

As for issues affecting voters, she was asked about her immigration plan and whether or not she supports a border wall like Lake does. “I think the wall is a very symbolic gesture and people like it because they can see it, feel it and touch it. It’s not the only answer because there are places that can’t be walled and technology that can help address those gaps,” Hobbs said.

When pressed, it appeared Hobbs was open to building more of the border wall if it was a part of the federal government’s plan. However, Lake has been vocal about a more aggressive plan to tackle border security.

