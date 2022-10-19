Jaime’s Local Love: The Velvet Buttercream

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Aaron Curiel grew up in the Arizona restaurant industry. He’s a 3rd generation baker, following the footsteps of his grandfather and great grandfather. Curiel’s great grandfather Joe Romo owned a bakery in Holbrook where he made cakes, donuts, cookies, and more. His grandfather, Ezekiel (Sikie) Romo bought the bakery and turned it into Romo’s Cafe, which is what it’s called today.

Curiel watched how hard his family worked to feed Arizonans and listened as patrons spoke about how much they loved the food. Curiel said he wanted that for himself and knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur. He never thought he’d be working with sweets but found his passion for desserts and cakes in a high school culinary class. After culinary school, Curiel began working exclusively with cakes and perfecting his skills and speed. It wasn’t until he learned about “scratch baked” wedding cakes that he decided to follow his passion and open his own bakery.

Now, The Velvet Buttercream has a full line of signature cakes, cupcakes, and desserts. Curiel specializes in wedding and birthday cakes and proudly uses some sacred old family recipes in his baking. When you walk into The Velvet Buttercream, you are greeted by a colorful pastry case filled with cakes, cupcakes, macarons, cookies, brownies and more that are grab and go. Vegan options are available and you must try the namesake-- buttercream frosting!!

The Velvet Buttercream

PHONE: 602-734-1408

ADDRESS: 702 W. Camelback Road Suite 5, Phoenix AZ 85013

WEBSITE: www.velvetbuttercream.com

Instagram account: @velvetbuttercream

Facebook account: The Velvet Buttercream

