Homeowners in Chandler may soon get approval to raise chickens in backyard

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Growing up in New York, Jessica Aldulaimi never thought she’d have chickens as pets, but now, she can’t imagine life without them.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Aldlaimi. “They each have different personalities. I’m like their little mama. When I come outside they come running to me.” The Chandler woman lives on a large piece of land that allows her to have chickens.

But other homeowners in the city aren’t so lucky, but that may be about to change. The City of Chandler is looking to amend one of its zoning requirements regarding backyard chickens. If approved, all single-family homes would be allowed to have up to five chickens in their backyard as long as they meet specific guidelines.

Lauren Schulmann with Chandler’s Planning Division said an overwhelming number of residents are in favor of having chickens as pets, to grow eggs or have some feathered companions. If a Homeowner’s Association doesn’t want chickens, they can vote not to have them. “If this does get approved, HOA’s still have the ability to prevent chickens within their subdivisions,” said Schulmann. “Residents should check with their HOA’s prior to getting chickens if this code amendment is approved.”

The new zoning amendment would prohibit all roosters from residential properties, and chicken coops would need to be set back at least five feet from the property line.

Aldulaimi hopes other Chandler homeowners will experience the joy of having chickens hanging out in their backyards. “I love the idea of more people enjoying chickens,” said Aldulaimi. “I love my chickens, our whole family loves them, just keep in mind during summer months they need extra care out in the heat and have lots of cold water. Other than that, they are really easy, lay great eggs and a lot of fun.”

Chandler residents can still voice their opinion about the possible change in zoning ordinance by visiting: www.ChandlerAz.go/backyardchickens.

Chandler’s Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to approve the new rules on backyard chickens Wednesday night. The Chandler City Council would vote on the issue on Nov. 10.

