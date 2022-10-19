The Haunted Penthouse at The Clinkscale is famously spooky fun in Jerome

Paul's Car Wash
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Haunted Penthouse Suite sits atop the family-owned and famously haunted Haunted Hamburger restaurant in Jerome. Eric and Michelle Jurisin run eight distinct hotel & restaurant properties across the Verde Valley, including the Haunted Hamburger, the Tavern Hotel, The Clinkscale Hotel, Bar + Grill, and now the new Haunted Penthouse Suite.

Over the years, owners and guests have been frightened in the Haunted Hamburger by cans flying off shelves, hot water being turned on in the middle of the night, distinct smells in the stairwell and guests have even reported photographs capturing the vague image of a woman in the background. This new suite is located on the top floor of this famously haunted building. But before you book the suite, be warned-- this is not a marketing ploy. Reservations should be made at the guests’ own risk as paranormal activity could occur during your stay.

The new “Haunted Penthouse” suite has opened for bookings at The Clinkscale Hotel, Bar + Grill in Jerome. The suite features two-queen bedrooms, one bathroom, a full kitchen, a dining room, a living room, and a grand terrace with a stunning mile-high view from Mingus Mountain to the San Francisco Peaks, with Sedona’s world-famous red rocks in between.

The Haunted Penthouse Suite at The Clinkscale Hotel, Bar + Grill

(928) 634-5094 | 309 Main St, Jerome, AZ 86331

WEBSITE: https://theclinkscale.com/

SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

