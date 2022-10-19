Paul's Car Wash
First Alert Weather: Blowing Dust Advisory in effect for the Maricopa area

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Travelers headed between Phoenix and Maricopa might want to plan for some extra travel time as a Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect until 1:15 p.m.

Dust could be seen on ADOT cameras near Sun Lakes and Maricopa.
Dust could be seen on ADOT cameras near Sun Lakes and Maricopa.(ADOT)

According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of Sun Lake, not far from the town of Maricopa. Drivers are being told to expect visibility of less than one mile as strong winds pass through the area.

Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team shows wind gusts of around 30 miles per hour in Chandler, Maricopa, Casa Grande and Coolidge. ADOT cameras showed slow traffic along SR-347 but at this time, both lanes are still open.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates

