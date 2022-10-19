First Alert Weather: Blowing Dust Advisory in effect for the Maricopa area

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Travelers headed between Phoenix and Maricopa might want to plan for some extra travel time as a Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect until 1:15 p.m.

Dust could be seen on ADOT cameras near Sun Lakes and Maricopa. (ADOT)

According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of Sun Lake, not far from the town of Maricopa. Drivers are being told to expect visibility of less than one mile as strong winds pass through the area.

Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team shows wind gusts of around 30 miles per hour in Chandler, Maricopa, Casa Grande and Coolidge. ADOT cameras showed slow traffic along SR-347 but at this time, both lanes are still open.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates

Heads up if you're planning on driving SR-347 between Phoenix and Maricopa this morning. Blowing dust advisory valid until 01:15 pm. #azwx https://t.co/jS8g8fCGB3 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 19, 2022

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.