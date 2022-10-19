$4.3 million ‘The Pick’ lottery ticket sold in Mesa still unclaimed, lottery officials say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you bought a lottery ticket at a Mesa Safeway earlier this year, you’ll want to give your stash another check.

Arizona lottery officials say an unclaimed jackpot for The Pick expires in under a week after the winning numbers were pulled from an Apr. 27 drawing. The lottery says the ticket was told at the Safeway near Guadalupe Road and Alma School with the winner matching all six numbers: 9, 13, 18, 29, 32, 34. That jackpot is worth an estimated $4.3 million or $2.15 million for the cash option.

Not only that, but the Arizona lottery wants to remind people that the Powerball jackpot currently stands at $508 million, making it the second time the Powerball jackpot has grown above the half-billion mark this year. Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 8 p.m. Arizona time, which means the next drawing is tonight.

For more information on the Arizona lottery, click/tap here.

