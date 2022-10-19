Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

$4.3 million ‘The Pick’ lottery ticket sold in Mesa still unclaimed, lottery officials say

Winning lottery tickets expire after 180 days.
Winning lottery tickets expire after 180 days.(Arizona Lottery)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you bought a lottery ticket at a Mesa Safeway earlier this year, you’ll want to give your stash another check.

TRENDING: Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian

Arizona lottery officials say an unclaimed jackpot for The Pick expires in under a week after the winning numbers were pulled from an Apr. 27 drawing. The lottery says the ticket was told at the Safeway near Guadalupe Road and Alma School with the winner matching all six numbers: 9, 13, 18, 29, 32, 34. That jackpot is worth an estimated $4.3 million or $2.15 million for the cash option.

Not only that, but the Arizona lottery wants to remind people that the Powerball jackpot currently stands at $508 million, making it the second time the Powerball jackpot has grown above the half-billion mark this year. Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 8 p.m. Arizona time, which means the next drawing is tonight.

For more information on the Arizona lottery, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The City of Phoenix says it’s still talking trash--specifically the bulk trash building up...
Phoenix Councilmembers grill public works director over increasing delays with bulk trash pickup
Family members found the girl in the bathtub.
Sibling alerted man who left toddler alone in the bathtub at Phoenix apartment, police say
A man who reportedly lit his north Phoenix home on fire on Saturday turned himself in to...
Man who lit his house on fire did it to ‘burn the roof rats that spoke to him,’ documents say
Police lights.
Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix