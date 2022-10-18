Woman shot by Tempe police after reportedly ramming patrol cars identified

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The woman shot by police after allegedly ramming several Tempe patrol cars was identified on Tuesday afternoon. Police say 33-year-old Kristina Duranceau remains in the hospital after being shot several times.

On Sunday at 10:30 p.m., Tempe officers tracked down a man driving a stolen Kia near Baseline Road and Priest Drive with Duranceau and a 49-year-old woman inside. As the driver pulled into the Mission Springs apartment complex nearby, officers tried to pull him over. He got out of the car and began running away, police said. He hasn’t been identified or found.

Investigators say Duranceau got out of the car but then climbed back in and got into the driver’s seat. She put the car in reverse, and an officer began shooting less-lethal rounds. Police say Duranceau hit the gas while in reverse, hitting the patrol car behind her. Officers began running away as she continued hitting the patrol cars. One officer then shot at Duranceau’s car and she drove toward another officer. Another officer then shot at the car, and Duranceau tried to drive away, hitting another car parked nearby. Duranceau’s car got stuck on the curb, and officers were able to box her in to prevent her from driving away. Police then got her out of the car and found she’d been shot several times.

She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The 49-year-old woman inside the car wasn’t hurt and was later released by police. No officers were hurt. Duranceau will face charges once she’s released from the hospital, investigators say.

“This incident was a dynamic, rapidly evolving and fluid event which Kristina made it clear she was going to make every attempt to evade arrest, dsiregarding the safety of officers and the community,” said Sgt. Greg Bacon with Tempe police.

Police say Duranceau was also involved in a similar incident on Oct. 1. Duranceau was reportedly pulled over by Gilbert police driving a stolen car. During the incident, she also rammed several patrol cars.

