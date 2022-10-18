What you need to know to avoid lightning strikes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Weather Service reports that 300 people are struck by lightning annually, with approximately 10% of those strikes being deadly. There have already been 19 deaths so far this year. It’s why it’s essential to stay aware of severe weather.

Lightning can reach temperatures up to 50,000 degrees and has thousands of volts of electricity. If you are caught up in a thunderstorm, follow these steps:

You must avoid open areas.

Try not to be the tallest object in the area.

Stay aware of isolated trees and utility poles.

Stay away from metal fences.

Do not use a corded phone.

Avoid taking a shower, bath, or washing the dishes. Lightning can travel through plumbing.

“The big thing with the saying when thunder roars go indoors. The two big structures for the indoor part are either solid structure that has plumbing or electricity so we are talking about a house, not something like a carport. The other option is actually a vehicle, so the metal shield of the vehicle will actually protect you,” said Aaron Treadway, the National Weather Service Severe Storm Coordinator.

If you see someone get struck, call 911 immediately. You then want to give first aid and begin CPR. Use an automatic external defibrillator if one is available. If possible, move the victim to a safer place if the storm continues. Lightning can strike twice. Surviving victims can be left with neurological disabilities, burns, and other health problems.

“The good news is lightning fatalities are generally on the decrease. the [National] Weather Service and media are able to help educate people. The country is down to 20 fatalities a year which is almost half of what it was 10 years ago so people are heading the warnings. When thunder roars go indoors and take shelter when you need to,” said Treadway.

