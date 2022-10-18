Warmer weather on the way for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny, breezy & warmer in the Valley today with a high of 88. That’s near normal for a high temperature for Phoenix this time of year, but a warm-up is headed our way over the next few days.

As high pressure builds over the West, afternoon temperatures slowly climb, peaking Thursday near 90 degrees in the Valley. As that high-pressure ridge builds, a pressure gradient between the ridge and a departing low-pressure system to our east sets up. That will drive stronger, easterly winds for the next few days. Look for breezy conditions both today and tomorrow across the state.

On Friday, an area of low pressure to our southwest is set to merge with an area of low pressure dropping down from the Northwest and push into Arizona. This will lead to more cloud cover, a cool-down, and storm chances for the weekend. At this point, there’s a 20 to 30 percent chance for showers on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will drop to the upper 70s to low 80s on both days with morning lows in the 50s.

