Warm, dry week continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s nothing about the weather pattern in the west that has been what you might call standard operating procedure the last several weeks. As we transitioned out of the monsoon pattern, we’ve, more or less, been in a blocked weather pattern for a few weeks.

Essentially, lots of cut off lows are spinning out of the main jet stream which, itself, is not moving all that much because of a strong ridge of high pressure inhibiting change. Through Friday around metro Phoenix, that means highs around 90 with overnight lows in the 70s. Friday we’ll start to cloud up a bit as we begin a transition to unsettled weather for the weekend.

A low pressure lurking off the coast of southern California (sound familiar?) will spin away with not much impact the rest of this week. However, a fairly strong cold front will drop down from the northwest into the deserts and attempt to drag that low into Arizona. As it does, we’ll see cooler temperatures, breezes and clouds for the weekend. Yes, there are chances for rain in the Valley but not nearly as high as those seen last weekend. Right now, we’ve pegged the rain chances at 30% on Sunday. We could also see some storms as early as Saturday night.

Rainfall amounts will not be nearly as impressive as last weekend. Perhaps the wettest Valley locations will get ¼” of rain but even that’s not a lock. Some isolated mountain areas could see up to an inch of rain. As far as highs go, Sunday we’ll be back down in the low 80s and Monday we’ll be in the upper-70s so our nice run of cool temps will continue as well.

