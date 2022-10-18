Paul's Car Wash
Strong storms cancel Corona del Sol high school band fundraising competition

Corona del Sol band director said they lost out on raising $10,000
The Corona Del Sol high school band's biggest fundraising event of the year was cut short due to Saturday's storms.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The wild weather this past weekend put a damper on a Valley high school’s band competition. The Corona del Sol Invitational in Tempe is one of the school’s biggest fundraising events. More than a dozen schools across the state came to compete until the storms hit.

“We got about half way through the event when we realized we would have to send a lot of the groups home,” said David DuPlessis, the Corona del Sol band director. They had to cancel the event halfway through, and the Corona del Sol marching band never got to perform. As a result, DuPlessis said they lost out on raising about $10,000 for the program.

“When we heard $10,000 gone, it scared me because I was like, ‘what is that going to be like for other future kids who are in band?’ That is going to take a lot money to bring back up,” said Gabby Newman, a senior in the band program.

There is a percussion concert Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the theatre at Corona del Sol High School. Click here to learn more.

To donate directly to the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

