St. Vincent de Paul seeks underwear donations with “Drop Your Drawers” event

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Vincent de Paul Resource Center is hosting another underwear donation drive with the goal of gathering 10,000 pairs of underwear for those who are experiencing homelessness.

According to the center, around 2,000 pairs of underwear are handed out each month- totaling more than 24,000 each year. In 2018, St. Vincent de Paul launched the Drop Your Drawers for Charity drive and are bringing it back this year to stir up the community.

The center is accepting donations from retail stores, community groups, businesses, churches, individuals, and more. All sizes are needed, and socks and bras are also welcome. Donations will be collected through Nov. 15 with the goal of collecting over 10,000 pairs of underwear this year.

Check out this list of ways to donate to the drive below:

Drop new underwear off at SVdP’s main campus: 2120 S 3rd Dr, Phoenix, AZ, 85003. Send new underwear right to SVdP through the drive’s Amazon Charity List here. Host a Drop Your Drawers drive yourself: stvincentdepaul.net/give/organize-drive Donate financially online here.

