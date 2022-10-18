Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi coming to Phoenix in May 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is coming to Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre during his spring tour in 2023.

Tickets for the May 6 concert will go on sale on Friday at 12 p.m. Citi cardholders in the U.S. will be able to get tickets during a pre-sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m., and Spotify pre-sale will start Thursday at 10 a.m.

Capaldi’s tour is celebrating his latest album, “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent” which will be released on May 19. The album features James Bay of Bastille, includes work of super-producer Max Martin, and more. He was only the third artist this year to land a single at the No. 1 spot on the UK charts in its first week.

Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 North American Headline Tour Dates

March 30, 2023 – Nashville, TN: Grand Ole Opry House

April 1, 2023 – Atlanta, GA: Coca-Cola Roxy

April 2, 2023 – Washington, DC: The Anthem

April 4, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA: The Metropolitan Opera House

April 6, 2023 – New York, NY: Radio City Music Hall

April 10, 2023 – Boston, MA: MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 11, 2023 – Laval, QC: Place Bell

April 14, 2023 – Toronto, ON: Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 15, 2023 – Detroit, MI: Masonic Temple Theatre

April 17, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH: The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 19, 2023 – Chicago, IL: Aragon Ballroom

April 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN: The Armory

April 22, 2023 – Denver, CO: The Mission Ballroom

April 25, 2023 – Vancouver, BC: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 26, 2023 – Seattle, WA: WaMu Theater

April 28, 2023 – Portland, OR: Theater of the Clouds

April 30, 2023 – Berkeley, CA: Greek Theatre

May 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA: Greek Theatre

May 6, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ: Arizona Financial Theatre

May 8, 2023 – Austin, TX: Moody Amphitheater

May 9, 2023 – Dallas, TX: South Side Ballroom

May 11, 2023 – Houston, TX: 713 Music Hall

To learn more about Capaldi and his music, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.