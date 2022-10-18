Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi coming to Phoenix in May 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is coming to Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre during his spring tour in 2023.
Tickets for the May 6 concert will go on sale on Friday at 12 p.m. Citi cardholders in the U.S. will be able to get tickets during a pre-sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m., and Spotify pre-sale will start Thursday at 10 a.m.
Capaldi’s tour is celebrating his latest album, “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent” which will be released on May 19. The album features James Bay of Bastille, includes work of super-producer Max Martin, and more. He was only the third artist this year to land a single at the No. 1 spot on the UK charts in its first week.
Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 North American Headline Tour Dates
- March 30, 2023 – Nashville, TN: Grand Ole Opry House
- April 1, 2023 – Atlanta, GA: Coca-Cola Roxy
- April 2, 2023 – Washington, DC: The Anthem
- April 4, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA: The Metropolitan Opera House
- April 6, 2023 – New York, NY: Radio City Music Hall
- April 10, 2023 – Boston, MA: MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- April 11, 2023 – Laval, QC: Place Bell
- April 14, 2023 – Toronto, ON: Coca-Cola Coliseum
- April 15, 2023 – Detroit, MI: Masonic Temple Theatre
- April 17, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH: The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- April 19, 2023 – Chicago, IL: Aragon Ballroom
- April 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN: The Armory
- April 22, 2023 – Denver, CO: The Mission Ballroom
- April 25, 2023 – Vancouver, BC: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- April 26, 2023 – Seattle, WA: WaMu Theater
- April 28, 2023 – Portland, OR: Theater of the Clouds
- April 30, 2023 – Berkeley, CA: Greek Theatre
- May 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA: Greek Theatre
- May 6, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ: Arizona Financial Theatre
- May 8, 2023 – Austin, TX: Moody Amphitheater
- May 9, 2023 – Dallas, TX: South Side Ballroom
- May 11, 2023 – Houston, TX: 713 Music Hall
