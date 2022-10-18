The reason behind Paul’s Pay it Forward Car Wash: Helping Arizona’s Children

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Paul’s Pay it Forward Car Wash is lots of fun, and the money raised is so important. It helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona match what they refer to as bigs and littles, mentoring adults, and children, with each other. One matched pair is big sister Nadia Lopez and her little Abigail.

If you spend five minutes with Nadia and match Abigail, there is no doubt they have a very strong bond. The two have been matched for four years and is something they both say is practically perfect in every way. “She has all the same interests as me. We like all the same foods. It’s like literally having a mini-me that it’s just like easy to do things when you have the same interest,” says Lope. Abigail agrees, “It’s a great thing. I mean, we’re fun. We have the same personality.”

Becoming a big was very meaningful and exciting for Lopez. “I remember the day they called me and said will you have a match. It was so exciting. I was at my friend’s wedding getting ready to be a bridesmaid, and they called me, and I was just like, in so much joy.”

In April, the two donated their long hair to those in need. Abigail donated hers to Wigs for Kids and Lopez to Pantene. The pair does all sorts of things together, like going to Castles and Coasters and the State Fair. But spending time together doesn’t have to break the bank.

Lopez and Abigail enjoy simple activities. “Let’s go run around the park. Let’s go with the dogs to play. Even just coming over and swimming. Like there’s so many things you can do without spending a lot of money.” A favorite activity for both is getting ice cream. Abigail keeps it simple, always choosing vanilla, and Lopez loves mint chocolate chip when she can get it.

The bond the two have will last a lifetime. “She’s become part of our family. She was our flower girl on our wedding. She is such a big part of our family. Our dogs love her. My husband loves her and can’t wait to see her grow. It’s been amazing watching her grow in the last four years,” said Lopez.

Lopez is expecting her first child, a boy, early next year, and Abigail has big plans to be a big sister to Nadia’s little one. This match has proved to be a bond that will stick.

