Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday.

Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., two women went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. One woman, who has not yet been identified, hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register.

Both women took money from the register as well as alcohol and cigarettes. The two ran away, heading down Broadway Road. Phoenix police arrested one of the women, later identified as 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins, for her involvement. Until Tuesday morning, a search had been underway to find the woman. Silent Witness was offering $6,000 to find the woman who hit the employee in the video.

Both women have been arrested and face various charges. Investigators say no more details are available yet.

Watch the edited video Phoenix Police posted of the robbery at the link below:

🚨 ARRESTED 🚨



Thanks to everyone who shared the original video from 8/22, the suspect in question has been arrested. https://t.co/h28nDL0X0w pic.twitter.com/GHlwpE7EKj — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 18, 2022

