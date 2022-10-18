NFL kicks off ‘greening’ project, plants 57 trees at Phoenix park ahead of Super Bowl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As part of Super Bowl LVII (57), dozens of volunteers were out at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street on Tuesday morning. It’s a part of the NFL’s environmental efforts in recent years. “NFL Green” is a sustainability program designed to leave a “green” legacy to host partner communities. Each year, the NFL “Golden Shovel” is passed on from host city to host city, and it just got transferred from California.

“The trees will provide shade, beauty, and cooling at the park for neighbors and for the students who walk through the park on their way to and from school. Low water usage desert trees will be planted,” officials wrote in a news release.

