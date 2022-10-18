Mesa becomes latest city to regulate short-term rentals

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa is now the latest city to regulate short-term rentals, mirroring what other East Valley cities have done to combat problems and community complaints.

Arizona’s Family has previously reported on a plethora of problems impacting homeowners and community members after a surge in investment-type properties, some of which are being run like hotels, operating in otherwise quiet, family-oriented suburban neighborhoods.

What does this ordinance do for Mesa residents?

Requires compliance with city codes and applicable laws, including zoning, tax, noise, and health and safety

Requires emergency contact information of a local person(s) responsible for responding to complaints and emergencies

Requires notifying neighboring properties that a property will be used as a short-term rental

Establishes minimum liability insurance requirements

Prohibits uses per statute including, housing sex offenders, sober living homes, selling liquor or illegal drugs, obscenity, pornography, adult-oriented business, special events and retail

Defines grounds and processes for denial and suspension of license

Establishes civil penalties against owners and others

Short-term rentals, long-term problems for Valley residents

Tourists often flock to the East Valley to enjoy the mild Arizona winter and popular events like the WM Phoenix Open. With the Super Bowl just around the corner in February, even more are expected across the Valley as the new year rolls around. Many of them book through sites like Airbnb & VBRO. Earlier this year, new laws in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley went into effect. Both cities allow police to issue citations to both the renters and the property owners and provide emergency contact. It’s supposed to keep both parties accountable.

“I feel like I live in an unregulated, 24/7 after-hours bar district. So when the bar in Tempe or Scottsdale closes, they come home and continue the party here,” Scottsdale homeowner Stephanie Nestlerode told Arizona’s Family in February. “We chose this area across from the school, because we were looking to start a family in a quieter area where we grew up, and it just backfired entirely.”

In the latest legislative session, Senate Bill 1168 was passed which protects thousands of Arizona homeowners who share their homes on the site and offers guidelines to communities to address particular properties that are becoming a nuisance. In September, Arizona’s Family found that the City of Phoenix was failing to properly audit short-term rentals. The city ordinance requires short-term rentals to be registered with the city or face a fine. Since January 2020, there have been 1504 but activist group Arizona Neighborhood Alliance co-founder Susan Edwards says that number is much higher.

What’s next?

City officials say the ordinance is scheduled to take effect in February 2023. Councilmembers are still working to determine license fees and fine amounts.

