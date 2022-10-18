Paul's Car Wash
Man seeking a new trial, venue change in Tucson murder cases

Investigators say 6-year-old Isabel Celis (left) vanished from her parents’ Tucson home in 2012...
Investigators say 6-year-old Isabel Celis (left) vanished from her parents’ Tucson home in 2012 while Maribel Gonzales (right) disappeared while walking to a friend’s house two years later.(KOLD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (AP) — A man convicted last month in the first of two murder cases in Tucson is seeking a new trial, according to authorities.

Christopher Clements was convicted Sept. 30 of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. He was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Pima County Superior Court, but the date has been moved to Nov. 14. Court officials also said Clements’ attorneys have filed a motion for a new trial and a motion for judgment of acquittal not withstanding the verdict. A Nov. 7 hearing is set for both motions.

A judge also will hear testimony Nov. 14 for a possible change of venue for Clements’ other murder trial, scheduled for Feb. 2 involving the death of 6-year-old Isabel Celis. Clements, a 40-year-old convicted sex offender with a long criminal record, is facing life in prison when he’s sentenced in the Gonzalez case. Clements was arrested in 2018 and indicted on 22 felony counts including two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the girls’ deaths.

Celis vanished from her parents’ home in April 2012 while Gonzalez disappeared while walking to a friend’s house in June 2014. Authorities said Gonzalez’s body was found days after her disappearance while Celis’ remains weren’t recovered until 2017 after Clements led federal agents to the location. Clements currently is serving a prison term of up to 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary in 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

