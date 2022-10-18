Man arrested after fight turned into deadly shooting at party near Lake Montezuma

RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after a fight turned deadly Saturday night in Rimrock.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s office, eyewitnesses told deputies during their investigation that a fight broke out at a house party just before 11 p.m. Three men, one of whom was identified as Rafael Zapata, were trying to leave the house, but several partygoers surrounded his car and knocked out one of the windows.

Deputies say it was then that Zapata pulled out a gun and started shooting at the partygoers, hitting and killing a man identified as Efrain Ruiz-Arreola. After he was shot, another man, identified as Edgar Arreola, started shooting at Zapata. Deputies say after Zapata was hit the first time, Arreola went around to the other side of the car and fired at him again.

Both Zapata and Ruiz-Arreola died at the scene, and Edgar Arreola was arrested. He now faces various charges, including first-degree murder. Deputies are continuing to investigate and find more information about the shooting.

