Man accused of stabbing another man told Phoenix police “he feared for his life”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who stabbed another man in an east Phoenix apartment complex on Saturday told police that he feared for his life.

Court papers say that Dassise LaBamba, 34, told Phoenix police after his arrest that he’d been sexually molested by the man he stabbed in the past and that he was “controlling.” LaBamba said the man had invited him to stay at his apartment near 37th Street and Earll Drive until Sunday and that the two had been arguing since around 2 a.m. Saturday.

He told police that the man told him to leave but that he could stay “if he respected him and his rules.” According to court documents, LaBamba said he started gathering his things, including his knife and gun. When he started putting on his shoes, he said the man ran at him and that he feared for his life, believing the man was trying to reach for his machete. According to court documents, he told officers that it happened so fast and that he believed he had to protect himself since the man had verbally assaulted him, spit on him, and that there was another knife on the table near where they were fighting. LaBamba told police that he couldn’t help his friend medically after he stabbed him because “a table was in the way.”

Police arrested LaBamba around 2 p.m. Saturday at the apartment and found the other man bleeding from a stab wound to the chest. LaBamba had blood on his shirt, and officers found three knives in his pockets. He was first taken to a hospital for chest pain, and the other man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. During the investigation, a witness who lived next door told police, according to court documents, that he was good friends with the man who was stabbed. He said he’d met LaBamba in the past but knew him by the name “Cash,” and that his friend called LaBamba “his guy.”

Court papers say the witness told investigators that he believed LaBamba had been in the apartment all night and that, while he was sitting near his front door, he’d overheard his friend tell LaBamba to leave. The witness said that was when he heard things get knocked over, the sound of glass breaking, and then someone say, “You’re stabbing me.” According to court documents, the witness told police he saw LaBamba leave the apartment to call 911.

LaBamba has been booked into jail and now faces one count of 2nd-degree murder. He’s being held on a $1 million bond

