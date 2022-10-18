Driven teen has eye for color, owning own salon

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Angel loves makeup. She loves learning about it, doing it and giving it an early look when it comes to a career. Any color on the wheel is fair game when it comes to this creative outlet and hobby.

“Growing up, make up and hair, I’ve always enjoyed doing those,’ she said. She almost views it as art. “It’s like your face is canvas basically.”.

So what better place to take Angel than to the Aveda Institute in Tempe where Cooper and Aiden showed us around as students learn the tools of the trade of style and technique.

Cooper and Aiden shared tips with this curious and friendly teen.

“So you’re going to grab right here,” Aiden said as he twisted a fingerful of hair.

We took a break and got to ask angel what type of family she thinks about when it comes to adoption.

Angel said anyone can be family and said she would fit into any household, but the core stuff is important.

“Support, mostly respects, just being there,” she said.

Angel loves animals, gets along with everyone and says she can even cook a thing or two. This kind and fun girl seems pretty driven as well. One day she sees herself as a business owner, opening up her own salon.

“Having all these customers, being the boss of my own company, knowing I would be doing all of these things,” she said.

“You’re a nature, might be better than mine,” Cooper said after seeing Angel’s handy.

And after the reaction she had from pros at Aveda, that dream doesn’t seem so distant after all.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Angel or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

