Cottonwood student learn about aviation, aerospace careers at Embry-Riddle

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Cottonwood middle school students were able to get a first-hand look at the world of aviation and aerospace.

A group of 8th-grade students who are members of the Cottonwood Condors Aviation Club recently visited Embry-Riddle aeronautical university in Prescott. During that visit, the kids toured the air traffic control lab, and meteorology lab, and checked out unmanned aircraft vehicles (or drones).

The students are learning that there are so many more potential careers related to aviation than just piloting planes. Embry-Riddle is home to FAA-certified programs in aeronautics, air traffic management, applied meteorology, and aerospace studies.

