Contractor, father of two, dies after traffic pole falls on him while on the job in Buckeye

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of a Valley contractor is trying to wrap their heads around what happened after their loved one was killed while installing a traffic signal in Buckeye. Father of two, 47-year-old Brock Salveson, went to work on Thursday like any other day, but this time it ended in tragedy.

Salveson’s son Jacob says his father was a contractor here in the Valley for years. On Thursday, he was working near Miller and Broadway Road in Buckeye and was unloading a traffic pole when it fell onto him and killed him. “He was a really good man,” Jacob said. “And he was a really hard-working man.”

Jacob is now looking for answers. Brock Salveson was working for AJP Electric during this tragedy, and Jacob says he hasn’t been able to get any more information from the company about what happened. “All his senses are good and what not and I’m sure he could handle a lot so I just want to know who slipped up on this one,” Jacob said. “Whose fault is this and who is responsible for it? We just want to get to the bottom of it.”

Arizona’s Family called the company, and they said there was nobody that could discuss the incident. Meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, a government agency that oversees workplace safety procedures, is investigating.

According to their fatality inspection data, another Arizonan has died on the job this year. The agency reported five on-the-job deaths in the state last year and 14 in 2020.

Jacob says he is trying to stay strong, as that’s what his dad would want him to do. “I’ll miss talking to him,” Jacob said. “He always gave me good life advice and he was a really good dad. I’m going to miss him.”

