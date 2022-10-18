Paul's Car Wash
2 construction workers injured after falling 60 feet at west Phoenix jobsite

Two men were seriously hurt, fire officials say.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters are on the scene of a construction site accident in west Phoenix where two workers fell about 60 feet Tuesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., rescue crews responded to a site on West Roosevelt Street, just southeast of Interstate 10 and Loop 202. Fire officials say two men in their 20s fell from a tilt slab construction site. Both men were rushed to the hospital and were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unclear. No other information has been released.

