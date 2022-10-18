Paul's Car Wash
1-year-old girl dies after being pulled out of bathtub at Phoenix apartment

It’s unknown how long the baby was underwater before she was pulled out.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a 1-year-old baby girl is dead after she was pulled out of a bathtub at a Phoenix apartment on Tuesday afternoon. Crews arrived at the complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road as a man pulled the baby out and began doing CPR. The girl was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died.

It’s unknown how long the baby was underwater before she was pulled out. The investigation is ongoing.

