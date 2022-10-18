Paul's Car Wash
Aircraft down in east Mesa, fire officials say

By Peter Valencia
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire officials say an aircraft is down in east Mesa early Tuesday morning.

Initial reports came in around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Greenfield & McKellips roads. No other information has been released, but only one person was reportedly on board.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

