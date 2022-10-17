Paul's Car Wash
Women arrested for allegedly robbing Scottsdale Fry’s worker with Down syndrome

It happened at the Fry's Signature near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard.
It happened at the Fry's Signature near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard.(Scottsdale Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two women have been arrested after police say they robbed a Scottsdale man who was working at a grocery store late last month.

The employee, identified as Kyle Schmidt, was working at Fry’s Food & Drug store near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on Sept. 25, when Scottsdale police say two women, identified as Paradise Adams and Pearl Mitchell, asked him for money in the parking lot. When he took out his wallet, they reportedly grabbed it and took off.

“What we later found, they went to several ATMs and that was unsuccessful. So they eventually used Square to take out his entire account,” said Kelly Schultz, Kyle’s sister. Schultz said they stole $700, and her brother was traumatized. “He was absolutely shocked. He really couldn’t talk; he was really upset,” she said.

On Monday, police announced that they were able to track down Adams on Friday, Oct. 7, and Mitchell on Friday, Oct. 14. Authorities say they were able to use investigative techniques and conducted eight different search warrants to find both suspects in Phoenix. Detectives say that the women already knew Schmidt had special needs before approaching him outside the store.

Adams and Mitchell have been booked into the Maricopa County jail on felony theft of a credit card and credit card fraud, as well as a misdemeanor charge of theft.

Two women stole a wallet from a man with Down syndrome while he was working at a Scottsdale Fry’s Food Store.

Emma Lockhart contributed to this report through prior coverage.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

