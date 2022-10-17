Woman shot by police in Tempe after allegedly ramming patrol car; suspect on the loose

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot and a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night.

According to Tempe police, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver exited the freeway near Priest and Baseline. Tempe police were then notified there was a stolen vehicle in the area. They were able to locate the car and tried stopping it in the parking lot of the Mission Springs apartment complex.

While conducting the stop, the driver, identified as a man, took off on foot and a passenger, identified as a woman refused to comply with police commands. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and rammed the police cars and that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Police say they rendered aid to the driver and she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There were no injuries to any of the officers. A third passenger, also a woman, was detained.

An active investigation is still underway. Check back for updates.

