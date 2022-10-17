Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman shot by police in Tempe after allegedly ramming patrol car; suspect on the loose

A heavy police presence could be seen at Mission Springs Apartments near Priest and Baseline.
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot and a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night.

According to Tempe police, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver exited the freeway near Priest and Baseline. Tempe police were then notified there was a stolen vehicle in the area. They were able to locate the car and tried stopping it in the parking lot of the Mission Springs apartment complex.

TRENDING: Phoenix family offering reward after shooting killed 2 cousins, shares impact of gun violence

While conducting the stop, the driver, identified as a man, took off on foot and a passenger, identified as a woman refused to comply with police commands. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and rammed the police cars and that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Police say they rendered aid to the driver and she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There were no injuries to any of the officers. A third passenger, also a woman, was detained.

An active investigation is still underway. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Quiet and sunny conditions for Phoenix
Tempe officer shoot woman who allegedly hit patrol vehicles
Employers Struggling to Hire and Retain Employees
On Your Side Podcast: Employers struggling to hire and retain employees
Michael Martinez, a Phoenix police officer, was arrested for alleged sex crimes over the weekend.
Phoenix police officer arrested for alleged sex crimes
FILE--This Dec. 17, 1997, file photo, lettuce is harvested at a farm in Wellton, Ariz., east of...
Which countries does Arizona exports the most goods to?