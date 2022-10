Which countries does Arizona exports the most goods to?

#30. Belgium

- Exports: $128.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($30.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($24.5 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($14.9 million)



- Total trade: $172.8 million ($83.3 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $44.7 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($13.7 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($8.4 million)

--- Fertilizers ($4.1 million)

#29. Spain

- Exports: $132.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($69.3 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($18.4 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($18.0 million)



- Total trade: $521.1 million ($256.3 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $388.7 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($303.0 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($16.5 million)

--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($14.9 million)

#28. New Zealand

- Exports: $133.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($96.3 million)

--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($8.0 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.1 million)



- Total trade: $149.0 million ($118.5 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $15.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($6.1 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.7 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.6 million)

#27. Vietnam

- Exports: $136.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($65.6 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($22.0 million)

--- Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($10.5 million)



- Total trade: $640.3 million ($366.9 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $503.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($106.5 million)

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($95.8 million)

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($45.9 million)

#26. Saudi Arabia

- Exports: $138.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Arms And Ammunition; Parts And Accessories Thereof ($54.2 million)

--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($32.0 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($14.5 million)



- Total trade: $162.4 million ($114.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $24.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($18.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.0 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.5 million)

#25. Turkey

- Exports: $142.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($88.9 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($21.0 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($11.6 million)



- Total trade: $191.5 million ($93.3 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $49.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($14.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($11.2 million)

--- Art Of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica Etc. ($3.7 million)

#24. Italy

- Exports: $188.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($37.8 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($34.9 million)

--- Cereals ($32.6 million)



- Total trade: $738.5 million ($361.4 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $550.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($305.1 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($60.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($55.0 million)

#23. India

- Exports: $190.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($70.4 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($27.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($26.8 million)



- Total trade: $536.9 million ($155.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $346.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($64.2 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($59.4 million)

--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($57.4 million)

#22. United Arab Emirates

- Exports: $229.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Arms And Ammunition; Parts And Accessories Thereof ($63.7 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($55.0 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($54.6 million)



- Total trade: $321.0 million ($138.3 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $91.3 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($88.4 million)

--- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($819,804)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($556,239)

#21. Switzerland

- Exports: $234.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($155.8 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($39.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($14.7 million)



- Total trade: $328.0 million ($141.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $93.3 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($25.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($23.9 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($13.2 million)

#20. Russia

- Exports: $340.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($306.5 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($11.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($10.8 million)



- Total trade: $349.3 million ($332.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $8.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($4.1 million)

--- Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($886,418)

--- Iron And Steel ($624,848)

#19. Brazil

- Exports: $377.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($139.5 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($85.8 million)

--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($45.1 million)



- Total trade: $646.6 million ($108.2 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $269.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($153.4 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($55.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($17.7 million)

#18. Australia

- Exports: $408.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($134.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($74.8 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($50.8 million)



- Total trade: $503.7 million ($313.7 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $95.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($26.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($20.2 million)

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($16.9 million)

#17. Hong Kong

- Exports: $410.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($238.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($65.0 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($26.9 million)



- Total trade: $453.7 million ($367.5 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $43.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($32.1 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.5 million)

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($1.7 million)

#16. Israel

- Exports: $413.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($211.7 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($53.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($43.4 million)



- Total trade: $676.9 million ($149.9 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $263.5 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($130.5 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($55.8 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($37.7 million)

#15. Colombia

- Exports: $416.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($383.6 million)

--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($7.8 million)

--- Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($5.6 million)



- Total trade: $424.1 million ($408.0 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $8.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($2.1 million)

--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($1.3 million)

--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($1.1 million)

#14. Thailand

- Exports: $425.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($380.8 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($16.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($9.2 million)



- Total trade: $886.6 million ($35.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $461.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($236.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($112.2 million)

--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($17.6 million)

#13. South Korea

- Exports: $455.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($65.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($55.1 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($50.3 million)



- Total trade: $882.5 million ($28.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $427.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($155.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($78.9 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($75.4 million)

#12. France

- Exports: $469.9 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($139.0 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($112.0 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($100.6 million)



- Total trade: $1.2 billion ($286.0 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $755.9 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($470.8 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($76.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($74.1 million)

#11. Malaysia

- Exports: $524.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($327.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($73.4 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($55.6 million)



- Total trade: $1.3 billion ($249.2 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $773.4 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($575.7 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($59.4 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($59.3 million)

#10. Germany

- Exports: $555.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($207.3 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($82.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($62.0 million)



- Total trade: $1.5 billion ($362.2 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $917.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($156.4 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($142.8 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($118.8 million)

#9. United Kingdom

- Exports: $582.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($162.2 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($127.3 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($114.8 million)



- Total trade: $1.4 billion ($279.4 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $861.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($448.4 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($117.9 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($74.5 million)

#8. Taiwan

- Exports: $620.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($237.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($103.2 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($46.5 million)



- Total trade: $1.9 billion ($674.3 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.3 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($750.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($267.1 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($58.3 million)

#7. Singapore

- Exports: $634.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($213.1 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($159.1 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($81.5 million)



- Total trade: $1.0 billion ($230.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $404.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($228.1 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($62.7 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($61.3 million)

#6. Japan

- Exports: $635.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($108.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($103.0 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($97.8 million)



- Total trade: $2.2 billion ($961.6 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.6 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($723.8 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($419.8 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($115.3 million)

#5. Netherlands

- Exports: $804.9 million

- Largest exports:

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($205.1 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($196.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($152.0 million)



- Total trade: $1.2 billion ($435.7 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $369.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($210.6 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($52.8 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($23.8 million)

#4. Ireland

- Exports: $890.1 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($687.8 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($65.1 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($40.6 million)



- Total trade: $1.0 billion ($747.9 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $142.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($43.0 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($40.9 million)

--- Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($22.4 million)

#3. China

- Exports: $1.5 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($496.4 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($241.5 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($196.4 million)



- Total trade: $5.2 billion ($2.2 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $3.7 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.3 billion)

--- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($377.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($327.5 million)

#2. Canada

- Exports: $2.3 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($548.4 million)

--- Edible Vegetables & Certain Roots & Tubers ($340.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($336.9 million)



- Total trade: $4.6 billion ($19.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $2.3 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($462.9 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($283.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($272.7 million)

#1. Mexico

- Exports: $8.2 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.6 billion)

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($1.6 billion)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($714.7 million)



- Total trade: $17.6 billion ($1.2 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $9.4 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.6 billion)

--- Edible Vegetables & Certain Roots & Tubers ($2.0 billion)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($827.2 million)

