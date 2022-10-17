Warmer and drier this week in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a wild weekend of weather, look for quiet and sunny conditions today, with a Valley high of 86 degrees. Morning temperatures are nice and cool in the 60s.

The low-pressure system that brought storms over the last few days is pushing into New Mexico today. There’s a slight chance for storms still over Eastern Arizona, including Payson, Globe and the White Mountains. Most of the rest of the state will be quiet and calm, including the Valley.

High pressure is set to build in this week across the Southwest, leading to dry and warmer conditions. Today’s forecast high of 86 degrees is three degrees below our average high of 89 degrees for this time of year. We’ll climb a bit above that during the week ahead, hovering near 90 degrees during the afternoons. No more rain is expected through Thursday.

Another area of low pressure is set to develop off the Southern California coastline and move toward Arizona by Friday and into the weekend. This will bring shower and storm chances again to Arizona starting Friday night and lasting through Sunday. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week as we see how this next storm system develops.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.