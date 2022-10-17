VAI resort in Glendale delays opening again, plans for late 2023

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort, the luxury resort that first planned to open in Glendale by fall 2022, has been delayed once again until late 2023.

Previously, VAI Management expected the property to be open before the Super Bowl came to town in February 2023. When plans doubled in April, the scheduled opening was delayed until spring 2023. Management delayed the opening again on Monday, saying it plans to open at some point in late 2023. When it finally opens, the $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort.

The luxury resort is named for the Greek beach, Vai Beach, found on the Isle of Crete, where the ancient Minoans made their homes. Company spokespersons say that the resort has been inspired by globally celebrated resorts and will include a variety of luxury experiences for guests.

Some of those exciting features are as follows:

$40 million concert stage with prime viewing from hotel room balconies and VIP skyboxes

6-acre swimming area with temperature-controlled white beaches

The country’s first man-made party island called Konos Island which will feature a Mediterranean restaurant, DJ booth, dance floors, and more

A 16-person aerial bar that can take guests 130 feet high in the air

1,200 luxury rooms and suites in three different towers

12 upscale restaurants and 10 exclusive bars

Retail shopping corridor

Management says the hotel will be a two-minute walk from State Farm Stadium and a 20-minute drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor. The property will use only 30% of allotted water designated to the former agricultural site, and a water recycling system that will operate off of solar power will be in place.

VAI Global Development, an Arizona-based ownership company, is managing the resort and its construction. “VAI is undoubtedly breaking the mold with experiential hospitality, as every aspect is designed to treat guests to incredible entertainment, cuisine and luxury,” said Grant Fisher, president of VAI Global Development. “Debuting VAI in my home state is a monumental moment and one that I hope will further elevate Arizona on the international stage as a notable entertainment destination.”

