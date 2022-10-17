Stabbing leads to standoff at west Phoenix business, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have surrounded a west Phoenix business near 71st Avenue and Buckeye Road after an apparent stabbing Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Phil Krynsky, when officers arrived they found a man who had been stabbed. Witnesses at the scene told police that the victim was stabbed while inside the building. Officers then evacuated the building.

Officers believe the suspect is still in the building and are trying to communicate with him. Video from the scene showed about a dozen patrol vehicles centered around the side of the business. Crime scene tape and a K-9 are spotted at the scene as well. A number of people could be seen evacuated outside.

Details on the victim’s condition are unclear, but the man has been rushed to the hospital. No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

