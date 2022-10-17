Police: Man racing, going double the speed limit when he caused deadly crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested months after he reportedly caused a deadly car crash in Tempe in February.

Michael Butler, 40, surrendered to police on Friday in Glendale, months after the crash happened. According to court papers, Butler was speeding down S. Rural Road around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Tempe police say he was driving 73 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone when he crashed into the passenger side of a pickup truck.

Court documents say that Butler’s car intruded 12 inches into the truck’s side and caused the truck to roll onto the driver’s side. The truck eventually slid to a stop and trapped the driver inside. The driver had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries where he died nine days later, Tempe police said. According to court documents, Butler told police officials during the initial investigation that he had not been racing when the crash happened.

However, a witness said that they had seen Butler racing down Southern Avenue and continuing down Rural Road just before the crash, court papers say. Butler was not under the influence during the crash, investigators say. He has been booked into Tempe City Jail and faces a manslaughter charge. Butler is being held on a bond of $25,000.

