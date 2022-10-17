Paul's Car Wash
Police: Man arrested after reportedly stealing from Phoenix Target, planned to trade items for fentanyl

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly stole from a north Phoenix Target store several times and planned to exchange the stolen items for drugs.

On Sunday, just before 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of an in-progress theft at a Target store near Bell Road and 7th Street. According to court documents, Target employees told police that Martin Jarrell III, 28, had stolen from the store multiple times and was currently walking around filling a shopping basket with various household items. Court documents say Jarrell walked past the registers without paying, but when he saw police coming toward the store, he tried to go back inside. Officers soon arrested him inside the store.

According to court documents, Jarrell said he was given a list of items to steal from retail stores by a person named “G” who lives near Cake Creek Road and the 101 Freeway, and that he would trade the items for “half blues” or fentanyl pills. Court papers say that Jarrell told officers he takes the pills for his drug addiction and that he would meet “G” in various parking lots to exchange the items for the pills.

During his arrest, Jarrell told police that the GMG headset he stole was for another person called “Dre”. According to court documents, officers saw a text on Jarell’s phone from “G”, asking him to steal another scooter. Jarrell was booked into jail and faces one count of organized retail theft.

