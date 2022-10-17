Paul's Car Wash
Phoenix police officer arrested for sex crimes

A Phoenix police officer was arrested for solicitation of prostitution Sunday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:06 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer was arrested for sex crimes over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, Phoenix police say they arrested Michael Martinez and charged him with solicitation of prostitution. He was arrested and booked into jail. Phoenix police say Martinez will be assigned to his home while an administrative investigation is underway. Phoenix police say they have no current evidence that any sex act occurred on duty or in a police vehicle.

