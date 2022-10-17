Paul's Car Wash
Officer assaulted while investigating shooting in west Phoenix; man in critical condition

It happened near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
It happened near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say one of their officers was assaulted while investigating a shooting in west Phoenix early Monday morning.

Authorities say they were called out to a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 5 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. As officers were investigating, another man pulled up and allegedly assaulted an officer. Police say that man was detained using less-lethal force. The victim was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. Police haven’t said if the man who allegedly assaulted the officer is connected to the original shooting.

The incident comes less than 12 hours after a Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was injured during a standoff in a far west Phoenix home, near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. MCSO says an armed man fought with a deputy before running into a home and barricading himself. An hour later he came out of the home and was arrested. The deputy reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

