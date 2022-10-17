Man acting erratically with gun injures deputy, barricades himself inside Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Sunday during a standoff with a man at a Phoenix home. It happened Sunday, around 7:30 p.m. when MCSO deputies were called to a home near 2800 S. 70th Avenue for the report of a person acting erratically and pointing a gun at people in the area. The first deputies on the scene located a man with a gun who fought with a deputy before running into a home.

A standoff began with the man barricaded inside the home and deputies calling for him to come out. After about an hour the man came out of the home. He was taken into custody and has not been identified. The injured deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be alright.

