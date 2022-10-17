Las Vegas coffee shop makes sure everyone is included

LAS VEGAS (3TV/CBS 5) - One Las Vegas coffee shop is making a huge difference in their local community by making sure everyone is included.

The shop is called Dig It Coffee Co., and owner Taylor Chaney said she believes in everyone’s abilities. She said she realized the need after being inspired by her sister who was born with Down Syndrome and founding The Garden Foundation. The organization helps everyone find purpose in some kind of meaningful work that is compatible with their abilities. What started out as just a coffee delivery service launched into a full-blown coffee shop staffed by many incredible people, each of whom are appreciated and celebrated for their hard work and diverse experiences as individuals!

Chaney said, “I think the most surprising thing or heartwarming thing has been all of the people, you know, with disabilities without who have reached out to us because they want to work here. Because they want a really positive work environment that they feel like they belong, and that they feel supported in.”

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your local community, nominate them for our segment here! Make sure you include photos and/or video!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.