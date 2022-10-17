Gas prices in Phoenix start to fall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Although Phoenix gas prices are still a whopping $1.46 over last year’s average, gas prices are slowly starting to fall again.

This week, gasoline costs are averaging around $4.79 per gallon. GasBuddy surveyed 1,094 gas stations in Phoenix, and diesel fuel prices have increased 18.7 cents in the past week. That brings the average to around $5.06 per gallon. The cheapest station in Phoenix is priced around $4.24 per gallon, with the most expensive coming in at $5.19.

Historic gasoline prices in Phoenix as compared to the national average going back around 10 years:

October 17, 2021: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 17, 2020: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

October 17, 2019: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

October 17, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

October 17, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 17, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 17, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 17, 2014: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

October 17, 2013: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 17, 2012: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed. Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle-of-the-barrel products like these two push prices higher.”

