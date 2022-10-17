Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.(Dollar General)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators said Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials stacked unsafely at locations in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia.

OSHA said those conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.

The company was also cited for fire hazards. OSHA said Dollar General has faced more than $9.6 million in initial penalties after 182 inspections since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
FILE - The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per...
House panel: Trump’s bills to Secret Service ‘exorbitant’
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
President Biden on Monday delivered an update on the student debt relief portal.
Student loan forgiveness application website goes live
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed