Clear skies tonight, perfect car wash weather

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain clouds have pushed on to eastern Arizona as sunny and warmer conditions here in the Valley to start off the work and school week. Our daily average is now 89 degrees, but we won’t say goodbye to the 90′s just yet! Tonight, expect clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 60′s.

It’ll be sunny and dry on your Tuesday with highs in the upper 80′s, and you can expect a light breeze from the east in the afternoon. Don’t forget, after the rain this weekend, it’s a perfect time to clean your vehicle and donate to a great cause. Just click on Paul’s Car Wash for more details!

Look for high pressure to dominate our weather pattern this week, with high temperatures at or around 90 degrees. Sunny and dry conditions through Thursday with clouds increasing by Friday. Another unsettled weather pattern this weekend with a trough diving across the Southwest will bring us another chance of showers Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Highs should drop to the lower 80s by Sunday due to colder air coming in behind the trough of low pressure. Our rain chances at this point do not exceed 30%, with the best timing overnight Saturday through Sunday morning. Sunny and dry on Sunday afternoon through Monday.

