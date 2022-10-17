ADOT working to expanding electric vehicle charging across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The beginning stages of ADOT’s plan to expand electric vehicle charging stations have begun. This month, they will hold public meetings and ask for your input as they get ready to build new stations and upgrade existing ones.

ADOT is getting the funding to cover this from the federal government. It’s through an infrastructure bill that the legislature passed earlier this year. It provides $5 billion over five years to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

Arizona will get $76.5 million from that to add charging stations and upgrade existing ones. With the state being a frequent pit stop for travelers in the West, the agency is looking to add these charging stations along heavily traveled roadways like the interstates.

“A few years down the road, we will be looking at other corridors that aren’t necessarily interstate highways that would be good places to have these stations [like the] U.S. 60, for example. U.S. 93 up [through] Las Vegas; SR-77 in southern Arizona, those are just some examples,” said Doug Nick, an ADOT spokesperson.

ADOT will hold meetings for public comment in Tucson, Yuma, Kingman, Flagstaff, and Phoenix in the coming weeks. For more information, click/tap here.

