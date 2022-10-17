3 tips for realistic self-care despite having a busy life

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all have very busy lives, and while we know self-care is important to our mental health, some days it’s just downright hard to do.

This Motivational Monday, author and yoga expert Desi Bartlett joined Good Morning, Arizona, to share three key steps to taking care of ourselves. “We need to take care of our emotional health, mental health, and of course, physical health. We need to be using our boundaries and saying no when we need to say no,” Bartlett said. With the holidays coming up, she suggests getting used to practicing saying no before the holidays.

Bartlett suggests using one-word sticky notes to you inspire you and to boost your mental health. “Today my word is ‘celebrate’,” she said. “You become almost a magnet for the word and you start to see it wherever you go.” She believes keeping one word reminders can help you stay positive throughout your routine.

As for physical health, Bartlett suggests doing a sun salutation--a type of yoga pose where you stand shoulder-width apart, bend at the waist, and breathe deeply. Then, you can stretch up while inhaling deeply to stretch up and out. If you want more tips, Bartlett has written several books intended to inspire busy people who still want to care for themselves.

Learn more about Bartlett here!

