Teen boy in critical condition, 2 other teens injured after shooting near west Phoenix park

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three teen boys are hurt and one of them is fighting for their life after a shooting near a West Phoenix neighborhood park Saturday morning.

Phoenix police were called out to park near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just before 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that two teen boys had been in an argument with another teen when it escalated into a shooting. Details on exactly what led up to the shooting have not been released. Two teens were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while the third was reportedly in critical condition. It’s unclear if detectives are still seeking suspects or if only the three teens were involved in the shooting.

Anyone who was in the area is being asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Check back for updates.

