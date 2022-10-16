Paul's Car Wash
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed to death in east Phoenix neighborhood

Police say Dassise LaBamba, 34, is facing a count of homicide after allegedly stabbed a man to death.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a suspect is now in custody after a man was found stabbed to death in an east Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower, it happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified as Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. He was identified only as a 36-year-old man. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police say they arrested LaBamba and booked him into the Maricopa County jail.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the stabbing. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

