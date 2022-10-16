Power poles knocked down in San Tan Valley after intense overnight storms

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says at least 15 power poles were knocked down near Hunt Highway and Tangelo after intense storms moved into the region on Saturday.

Salt River Project (SRP) power crews are working around the clock to repair poles and lines to restore service, but it can take one to two days to complete. As a result, many residents in nearby areas are still without electricity out here. At its peak, about 5,000 homes had no power Saturday night.

Arizona’s Family spoke with one family with a power line draped across their front yard. The homeowner tells us she lost nine trees in the storm, with two of them coming down on two of her cars on her property. Around the same neighborhood, crews spotted a collapsed wooden porch, a tool shed blown over, and dirt and mud in the streets

