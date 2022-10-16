Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Power poles knocked down in San Tan Valley after intense overnight storms

Storms knocked down SRP power poles over the weekend, leading to service outages to thousands...
Storms knocked down SRP power poles over the weekend, leading to service outages to thousands in San Tan Valley.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Jessica Parsons
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says at least 15 power poles were knocked down near Hunt Highway and Tangelo after intense storms moved into the region on Saturday.

TRENDING: 2 dead, 1 injured after party shooting near Lake Montezuma, deputies say

Salt River Project (SRP) power crews are working around the clock to repair poles and lines to restore service, but it can take one to two days to complete. As a result, many residents in nearby areas are still without electricity out here. At its peak, about 5,000 homes had no power Saturday night.

Arizona’s Family spoke with one family with a power line draped across their front yard. The homeowner tells us she lost nine trees in the storm, with two of them coming down on two of her cars on her property. Around the same neighborhood, crews spotted a collapsed wooden porch, a tool shed blown over, and dirt and mud in the streets

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hail hit parts of the Valley Saturday morning, including this backyard near 83rd Ave. and...
Powerful storms bring heavy rain, wind, hail, and damage to Pinal and Maricopa Counties
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines
Hail pounds Glendale near 83rd Avenue and Northern.
Hail hits northwest Valley
Arizona’s Family has a brand new First Alert Weather App just in time for the monsoon season.
Hot through Friday, with First Alert days declared this weekend for rain, storm chances