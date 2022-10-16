Paul's Car Wash
Family recalls moment Litchfield Park dad was shot in the face after drive-by shooting

Michael Brown is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the face while in his home during a drive-by shooting.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Litchfield Park, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A dad living in Litchfield Park is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting Thursday night. The family admits it was a traumatic experience and said they remember hearing at least six gunshots fired into their home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive.

Michael Brown was sitting on his couch when his son, Ryan, said he was shot. “It was a normal night for us. We didn’t think anything like this would happen. We were just chillin’. Then I answered the phone, started talking for a couple of minutes and then next thing you know, I heard like six shots ring out,” Ryan Brown said.

That’s when he says he hit the floor to take cover. “Next thing you know, I just started hearing bullets fly through my window. I remember crawling out my room, into the living room and seeing my father just fall on the floor and blood coming out of his mouth,” he said.

Ryan’s dad, Michael, was shot in the face. He underwent surgery and is now slowly recovering. “He went to surgery yesterday. They had to wire his mouth shut because the bullet messed up his tongue and teeth and stuff like that,” Ryan said.

But the broken glass is a stark reminder that everything could have been worse. “We had four kids in the house when the shooting happened. The fact that anybody came and put my 3-year-old cousin, my 2-year-old cousin, in danger. It doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Although the family believes they may know who pulled the trigger, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has not arrested any suspects or said if the shooting was targeted or random.

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help them cover medical bills. If you’d like to help, click here.

